RoseMary Sarah Harlacker
RoseMary Sarah Harlacker

York, PA - RoseMary Sarah Harlacker, 75, died Sunday, October 11, 2020. Born in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late Howard & Thelma Snyder Shoff. She was a landscaper and also delivered newspapers. Barr-Price Funeral Home in South Carolina is assisting the family. Rose was preceded in death by her husband Paul E. Harlacker. She is survived by a son Lewis Griffith, daughters, Grace Hernandez, RoseMarie Sarah Wagoner, Sissy McCullock, Dorothy Lonardo and Estella Shockney. Rose also enjoyed many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was loved by many.




Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
