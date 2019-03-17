|
|
Roxane L. Stein
Red Lion - Roxane L. Stein "Roxy", 62, of Red Lion, died Thursday, December 27, 2018 peacefully at her sister's home.
She is survived by her two daughters, Crystal Sauls and her husband, Joseph, of Felton, PA and Chelsea Pettigrew and her husband, John, of Red Lion, PA; two grandsons, Camdyn and Craig, her sisters, Kimberly (Portner) Stein of Red Lion, PA, and Diane (Portner) Ritter of Linden, TN, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald L. Portner, her mother, Betty L. (Williams) Portner, and her husband, Craig B. Stein.
Born in York on April 19, 1956, she was the daughter of Donald L. (deceased) and Betty L. (Williams) (deceased) Portner.
She attended Dallastown High School and later got her GED. Roxane worked for J.E. Baker for several years. After which, she moved onto various employment opportunities through Penn National, in home babysitting, Stein's Lawn Care and Clean Sweeping, and then eventually Dallastown Area School District, where she served as a custodian. Roxane was a member of the Daughters of the Legion Post 605. Craig and Roxane were married on July 12, 1980 and started a family. She had a passion for kids and enjoyed spending time with her daughters, whether it was watching them play sports, or just enjoying time together. She also enjoyed spending every moment she could with her grandsons. She had looked forward to soon retiring to spend even more time with them. She had light in her that made so many people smile when she walked into a room. Her laugh was infectious to all around her.
There will be a celebration of Roxane's life held at Springvale Church on April 14th at noon.
Since Roxane loved children, in lieu of flowers please donate to (stjude.org).
To share condolences visit
www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019