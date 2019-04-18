|
Roxanne Culp
York - Roxanne M. (Sease) Culp, age 64, passed away suddenly at home on April 17, 2019. She was the significant other of Todd A. Beard; they shared over 17 years together.
Roxanne was born in York and graduated from York VoTech class of 1972. She was currently employed as an office manager at Susuquehanna Memorial Gardens in York for over 31 years.
In addition to Todd, she is survived by her son Joseph C. Culp; her mother Shirley (Smith) Sease; her step-children Bobbie Mansberger and her husband Brandon and Jason Beard and her step-grandson Bentley Beard; her brother Jeffrey Sease; her sisters Teresa May and Jo Sease and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeased by her father Joseph M. Sease Jr.in 1989, her brother Joseph Eugene Sease and her sister Vicki Stambaugh.
A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Saturday at 10:00 am at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York, 3670 E. Market St., York PA 17402. Interment will follow at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York. Viewings will be held on Friday from 6-8 PM and on Saturday from 9-10 am at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to , 314 Good Dr. Lancaster PA 17603 or the Salvation Army, 50 E. King St., York PA 17401.
Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019