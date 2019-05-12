|
|
Roy A. Lighty
Red Lion - Roy Allen Lighty, of Red Lion, went home to his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 6:08 pm at Wellspan York Hospital at the age of 85. He was the husband of Bernice E. (Doll) Lighty to whom he was married on October 3, 1953, celebrating 65 years of marriage.
Roy was born in Chanceford Township on May 13, 1933, and was the son of the late Roy F. and Clara (Snyder) Lighty. He worked as a supervisor at Glen-Gery Brick Manufacturing in York for 52 years. He was a longtime and faithful member of Bethlehem Stonepile United Methodist Church in Red Lion. Roy was a member of the Hawk Gunning Club of York, he enjoyed hunting with his sons and grandchildren, and he played a big role in campaigning for the Republican Party. He enjoyed doing word search puzzles, going to casino's and collecting things.
Besides his loving wife, Bernice, he leaves his two sons, Timothy A. Lighty and his wife Wendy, of Dallastown and Robert A. Lighty and his wife Lori, of Aspers. He was the grandfather to Joshua (Holly), Jared (Amanda), Travis (Ciara), Shelley, and Jessica (Josh), and great grandfather to, Ben, Alex and Alyssa. Roy has two brothers, Earl Lighty (Delores), of Brogue and George Lighty (Wanda), of Red Lion, and a sister, Mary K. Saylor of Red Lion, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Joyce E. Schaszberger, in 2018, a grandson, Lee Allen Schaszberger, and a niece that he and his wife raised, Judy Moser, in 2017, along with two brothers, Walter F. Lighty, Sr. and Sylvester Lighty.
Viewings for Roy will be on Monday, May 13th, from 6-8 pm and Tuesday, May 14th, from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service of Honor and Praise for Roy will begin at 10:30 am at the funeral home, with Rev. Rick Robinson, pastor of Bendersville United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: of PA, 3001 Old Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep. When you awaken in the morning's hush, I am the swift uplifting rush. Do not stand at my grave and cry; I am not there, I did not die. Roy was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed attending his children's and grandchildren's activities. He will be carried in our hearts, until the day when we all meet again.
www.BurgFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 12, 2019