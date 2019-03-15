|
Roy "Ed" Altland, Jr.
Dover - Roy Edward "Ed" Altland, Jr, 65,went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 after a brief stay at Hospice & Community Care. He was the husband of Betty A. (Moyer) Altland.
Born in York on June 29, 1953, Ed was the son of the late Evelyn H. (Owens) Altland and Roy E. Altland, Sr. He graduated from William Penn Senior High School in 1972. He received Christ as his Savior under the care of Rev. C. Jack Orr and raised his family under the admonition of the Lord. Ed was wonderfully loved for his musical talent of playing guitar and singing as he ministered in nursing homes and churches. He enjoyed his occupation as a truck driver for Consolidated Freightways and Roadway. He also used his occupational talents for the Lord by driving the Special People Van and Bible Released Time Bus for Harmony Grove Community Church. In his spare time, Ed enjoyed singing the tunes of Elvis. His most recent passion has been playing guitar at Eastside Church.
The celebration of life service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 2114 W. Market St, York with the Rev. Larry A. Carpenter officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In addition to his wife of 34 years, Mr. Altland is survived by a son, Matt Altland and wife, Melissa ; grandchildren, Leila and Matthew; and sister, Lois (Altland) Burkholder. Ed is now reunited in Heaven with his parents; sister, Jane Altland; and his older brother, Baby Altland.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019