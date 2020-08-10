1/1
Roy B. Flinchbaugh Jr.
{ "" }
Roy B. Flinchbaugh, Jr

YORK - Roy B. Flinchbaugh Jr., 91, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 in the skilled nursing care center at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Sprenkle Drive. He is survived by his long-time companion Jan B. Schellhase.

Roy was born in York, son of the late Roy B. Flinchbaugh, Sr and Kathryn L. (Ruler) Flinchbaugh.

A graduate of Franklin & Marshall College, he later received his Master's Degree in Divinity from Nashotah House Theological Seminary in Nashotah, Wisc.

Upon returning to York, Roy was engaged in the family business, Flinchbaugh Brothers Men's Store until its closure. He then worked for Lutheran Social Services, now SpiritTrust Lutheran, in a variety of capacities. He retired as acting administrator the newly opened skilled nursing center at Sprenkle Drive. Following retirement, he worked in the office at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

In addition to Jan, he is survived by his niece, Susan DayHoff of York and nephew, Robert Lauer of Frederick, MD. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jane (Flinchbaugh) Miller.

Roy was a of member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

There will be no public service. A private Celebration of Life Tribute will be held at Mount Rose Cemetery.

Jan would like to send a special thank you to the staff at SpiriTrust Lutheran for all their dedicated care.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
