Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Roy E. Eckenrode


1959 - 2019
Roy E. Eckenrode Obituary
Roy E. Eckenrode

York - Roy E. "Butch" Eckenrode, 59, entered into rest at 5:34 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his home. He was the loving husband of Wanda C. (Adams) Eckenrode. The couple celebrated 29 years of marriage on June 29, 2019.

Born October 25, 1959 in York, Butch was a son of the late Arthur T. "Tom" and Ruthanna M. (Kroft) Eckenrode.

He graduated from Dover High School and had 14 years of service for G & S Foods, Inc. in Abbottstown where he was a maintenance manager.

Butch enjoyed visiting casinos.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his step-son, Josh M. Kingston; two grandchildren, Trenton Kingston and Courtney Zimmerman; his mother-in-law, Leona Zirkle; two sisters, Wanda M. Chilcoat and Betty J. Eckenrode; a brother, Thomas R. Eckenrode; two brothers-in-law, Glenn "Ed" Zirkle and Albert "JR" Adams; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Heiner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sidney L. Trimmer.

Butch's wishes were to have services at the convenience of his family.

Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.

www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 11, 2019
