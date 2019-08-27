|
|
Roy E. Tome
York - Roy E. Tome, 88, died on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Manor Care Dallastown.
He was the husband of the late Doris E. (Grim) Tome.
Roy was born in York New Salem on August 29, 1930, son of the late Luther W. and Elda M. (Klinedinst) Tome.
Roy served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from Caterpillar in 1985 after 30 years of service. He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Hellam, the Yorkana Fire Company, and UAW Local 786.
He is survived by his son, Dennis E. Tome and his wife, Cindy Ann L. of York; two grandchildren, Kevin Fidler and his companion, Molly Cook and Julie Grady and her husband, Mike; six great grandchildren, Morgan, Cole, Cody, Makenzie, Collin, and Colton; and a brother, Carl Tome. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda D. Fidler and her husband, Fred Fidler; and three brothers.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Etzweiler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, with the Rev. Kelly Shiflett officiating. There will be a viewing on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Machpelah Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity U.C.C, 200 E. Market St., Hellam, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019