Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc.
700 Hellam Street
Wrightsville, PA 17368
(717) 252-1313
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc.
700 Hellam Street
Wrightsville, PA 17368
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc.
700 Hellam Street
Wrightsville, PA 17368
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Tome
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy E. Tome


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy E. Tome Obituary
Roy E. Tome

York - Roy E. Tome, 88, died on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Manor Care Dallastown.

He was the husband of the late Doris E. (Grim) Tome.

Roy was born in York New Salem on August 29, 1930, son of the late Luther W. and Elda M. (Klinedinst) Tome.

Roy served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from Caterpillar in 1985 after 30 years of service. He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Hellam, the Yorkana Fire Company, and UAW Local 786.

He is survived by his son, Dennis E. Tome and his wife, Cindy Ann L. of York; two grandchildren, Kevin Fidler and his companion, Molly Cook and Julie Grady and her husband, Mike; six great grandchildren, Morgan, Cole, Cody, Makenzie, Collin, and Colton; and a brother, Carl Tome. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda D. Fidler and her husband, Fred Fidler; and three brothers.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Etzweiler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, with the Rev. Kelly Shiflett officiating. There will be a viewing on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Machpelah Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity U.C.C, 200 E. Market St., Hellam, PA 17406.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now