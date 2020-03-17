|
Roy Evan Garland
Lititz - Roy Evan Garland, 88, of Lititz, PA, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Brethren Village, Lititz, PA. Roy was born in York, PA to the late William and Mary (Wright) Garland. He held a Mathematics degree from the former Millersville State Teacher's College and a Masters in Mathematics from the University of Illinois.
As a student at Millersville, he was All-State Center in football, was on the varsity teams for baseball and track, and was a member of Pi Sigma Pi honor fraternity. He returned to Millersville State College/University in 1966 to teach mathematics for about 25 years; his passion was History of Mathematics. He would be pleased to know that his last full day in this Realm was Pi Day!
Roy also enjoyed researching his genealogy, especially the Choctaw line on his father's side.
In the 1950s Roy and his wife, Wilma, served Alternative Service (Conscientious Objector) as teachers at the Red Bird Mission in Kentucky.
He had been an active member at Lancaster Church of the Brethren in Lancaster, PA for decades.
Roy is survived by his wife of 67 years, Wilma (Stambach) Garland -- they were married on June 21, 1952; his children, Roy Garland II and wife, Terry of Mt. Wolf PA, Tim Garland and wife, Pam of Carlisle PA, Debra Wilson and husband, Rane of Midland TX; and his grandchildren, Katie Zimmerman and husband, Josh, Margret Granzow and husband, Robert, Gretchen Garland, and Makenzie Wilson.
A private, family funeral service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Roy's honor may be made to Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2020