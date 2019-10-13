|
|
Roy "Junie" F. Reisinger, Jr.
Wrightsville - Roy "Junie" F. Reisinger, Jr., 71, died on October 12, 2019 at his residence.
He was the husband of Kathy (Bayman) Reisinger, sharing 47 years of marriage.
Junie was born in York of February 16, 1948, son of the late Roy F. Reisinger, Sr. and Romaine E. (Shoff) Reisinger.
He graduated from Eastern High School, Class of 1966. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Junie was a life member of Kreutz Creek Valley VFW Post 7045, the Columbia Fraternal and Friendship Association (OWLS), and the Wrightsville Social Club. He was also a member of the Abel Poff Leithiser Post 469 American Legion, Foresters of America, and Susquehanna League Hall of Fame. Junie enjoyed playing and coaching baseball. He loved golfing with the Parshooter Group and going to Myrtle Beach with the Turtles. Most of all he loved spending time with his granddaughter and best friend, Marley.
In addition to his wife, Kathy, he is survived by his daughter, Amy R. Reinhold; and his granddaughter, Marley A. Reinhold.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Etzweiler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, with Pastor Joe L. Fauth officiating. There will be a viewing on Thursday from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life gathering at the Hellam VFW.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019