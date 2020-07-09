1/1
Roy G. Croucher
Roy G. Croucher

Dover - Roy G. Croucher, 69, of Dover died July 7, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Christine J. (Zumbrum) Croucher. Roy and Christine were married for 39 years on November 1, 2019.

Born April 1, 1951 in Gainesville, TX, he was the son of the late Leroy and Dora Doris (Klutts) Croucher.

Roy retired from the U.S. Army as a Master Sergeant after 25 years of service. He served during the Vietnam and Gulf Wars and received a Purple Heart.

Roy enjoyed drawing, playing guitar, working outside in his flower beds, and watching John Wayne movies.

In addition to his wife, Christine, he is survived by his 2 daughters, Heather Danner and Stefanie Croucher both of Dover; a son, Shawn Croucher of Dover; 3 grandchildren, Paige, Logan, and Chase Danner all of Dover; 5 siblings, Bubby, Kelly, Barbara, Dianne, and Laurie; 3 sisters-in-law, Judi Lehman, Tiffany Eichelberger, and Tammy Miller; and his father-in-law, Gorman "Butch" Zumbrum. He was preceded in death by his sister, Janis and mother-in-law, Patricia Zumbrum.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with the York County Veterans Honor Guard conducting military services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 or to the John Wayne Cancer Foundation, 210 62nd Street, Newport, CA 92663.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.

Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
