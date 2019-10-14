|
Roy George Beech
Roy George Beech, 72, of Rochester Mills, passed away unexpectedly at home on October, 11, 2019.
He was born June 15, 1947 in White Oak, PA, a son of the late Bernard W. & Ida Belle (Hall) Beech.
On April 9, 1966 he married the former Joyce Ann Haines. Together they enjoyed fifty- three years of marriage. Joyce survives and resides in Rochester Mills.
Roy worked as a Cabinet Maker and foreman in the mill room for Zell Brothers. The company which was originally in McKeesport later moved to York County.
In addition to his wife Joyce, he is survived by three daughters, Michelle McAllister and husband Ken of Jeannette, DeAnn Beech and Patrick Palmer of Leland, North Carolina, and Pamela Beech and Luis Rivera of Wrightsville, PA; four grandchildren, Asia Rivera and Kyle Wilson, Austin Rivera, Evan McAllister and Peter Rivera; one brother, Raymond Beech and wife Cheryl of White Oak; one sister, Myring Walker of Elizabeth; two sister in laws, Donna Beech of North Huntington, PA and Linda Beech of McKeesport; several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Bernard Beech and two nephews, Russell Walker and Jacob Beech.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 and from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, officiated by Dr. Tom Topar. at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
