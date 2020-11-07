Roy Grove
YORK - Roy E. Grove, formerly of Red Lion, died November 6, 2020 at home, at the age 93. He was the son of O. Seden and Elizabeth (Flinchbaugh) Grove. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Colleen T. Grove.
Roy was a 1946 graduate of Red Lion Senior High School. He proudly served as president of his high school class for 74 years. He was a US Army Veteran, serving in Korea. He began his lengthy career with the United States Postal Service as a substitute carrier during WWII, ending with his retirement as Supervisor of Mails in 1986.
Roy and Colleen were active members of Grace Lutheran Church in Red Lion for over 50 years. He was very active with the church sponsored Boy Scout Troop #41, served on Red Lion municipal and election boards, and volunteered with Meals on Wheels for 21 years. He was honored with Red Lion's Catherine Meyer award for his service to his community.
Roy is survived by his wife Colleen, his son Dennis Grove (Vicki), his daughter Dianne Leisey (Todd); and his grandchildren, Jack Grove, Kristyn Grove McCloud, and Anne Grove Beecher. He is also survived by great grandchildren, Hanna, Emma, Vanessa, Faith, Shabazz, Max, and Charlie; his great, great grandchildren, Louren and Indigo; and sister-in-law, Mary Terwilliger. Roy was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Elizabeth Grove, Irene Grove, and Ruth Klinedinst.
Contributions in Roy's memory can be made to Grace Lutheran Church Food Pantry, 220 N. Charles Street, Red Lion, PA 17356. In accordance with Roy's wishes, there will be no services.
Roy was a wonderful father, a loyal friend, and a dedicated caregiver for his wife. Their love and dedication shine in the picture we've shared. He will be missed. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com