Roy H. Kornbau
Red Lion - Roy H. Kornbau, 82, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Helen G. (Kline) Kornbau with whom he celebrated 56 years of marriage on September 28th.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, November 18, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion with his pastor, The Rev. Christina Fidanza officiating. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 AM Monday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Freysville Cemetery.
Born August 3, 1937 in North York, a son of the late Clarence H. and Minnie M. (Aldinger) Kornbau, he was a 1955 graduate of Dallastown Area High School. Roy was a lifelong bricklayer with the International Union of Bricklayers. Mr. Kornbau was a member of Freysville Emmanuel United Church of Christ, White Rose Square Dancers, NRA, Viking AA, Bricklayers Intl. Union and West York . Roy enjoyed volunteering at Community REACH and Kaltreider Benfer Library in Red Lion and Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen. He was a veteran of the PA Army National Guard.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Kornbau is survived by his sister, Phyllis M. Henry of Dallastown; two sisters in law, Delores Nubile and Carleen Dunlap both of Red Lion; and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freysville Emmanuel UCC, 1625 Windsor Rd., Red Lion, PA 17356.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019