Wrightsville - Roy Donald Knutson, 88, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was the husband of E. Joan Knutson. A private burial will take place in Ogdensburg (Park) Cemetery in Iola, WI. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory in Red Lion is assisting the family with the arrangements. He retired from the US Army attaining the rank of Warrant Officer after over 30 years of service, serving in both Korean and Vietnam wars. Mr. Knutson leaves a son, Ralph Knutson; two daughters, Robin Vick and Ronda Campbell; grandchildren, great grandchildren; a sister, Betty Lou Strand; and a stepchildren, Charles, David, John, and Joe Taglieri. Memorial contributions may be made to . Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 31, 2019
