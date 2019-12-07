Resources
R.Susan Walker

R.Susan Walker Obituary
R .Susan Walker

Lewisberry - Rebecca Susan (Crites) Walker, 95 passed peacefully on Thursday December 5, 2019 at the Gardens of Camphill.

Susan was born January 28, 1924 to the late Raymond and Vernie Crites in Dorcas, West Virginia. She was married to the late Marlin (Bud) Walker.

Susan was previously employed as a floral designer at Stephenson's Flowers and retired from B J's Wholesale Club at the age of 90.

Susan is survived by son Allen Walker, Lewisberry and daughter Dawn Diehl (husband Michael) Dover. Also 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by step-mother Ada Crites, daughter Ruthann Laughman and 5 brothers and 2 sisters.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
