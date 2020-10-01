Ruby Ann Minnich
Dover - Ruby Minnich, 77, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at UMPC Memorial Hospital. She was born on September 10, 1943 to the late Henry and Catherine Clouser. She graduated Central York High School in 1961. She attended nursing school for a short period of time.
She married John P. Minnich on July 6, 1963. They were married for 57 years. Ruby worked for the Lutheran Home in York until her retirement in 2005 as a restorative care aide. She was always helping others, whether it was family or friends. She was a loving and caring person, always putting others before herself. Ruby enjoyed time spent with family and friends. She loved the beach and gathering seashells. Ruby collected ruby red glass, birds and snow babies. She enjoyed going to the York Fair.
She leaves behind her husband, John P. Minnich of York and her sons and daughter in laws, Greg and Shirl Minnich of Mechanicsburg and J. Mark and Mary Minnich of York. Her brother and his wife, Gary and Jean Clouser of Lititz as well as extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 3 p.m. at York First Church of the Brethren, 2710 Kingston Rd., York. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required and social distancing will be followed. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Eder, 914 Mt. Hope Rd., Fairfield, PA 17320 in memory of Ruby.
