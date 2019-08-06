|
|
Ruby J. Jordan
York - Ruby J. Jordan, 93, of York died August 4, 2019 at Manor Care Health Services-Dallastown. She was the wife of the late Rev. Mark S. Jordan who served several charges in the York and Perry County areas.
Born August 23, 1925 in Colyer, PA, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Belle (Fleisher) Fohringer. She was the youngest of 9 children.
Ruby was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Dallastown. She was a devoted housewife and mother. Ruby loved music especially harmonizing to the old church hymns and playing the piano.
Ruby is survived by her son, Daniel and his wife, Karen Jordan of Red Lion; 4 step grandchildren, Erica Ness, Taylor Hicks, Christopher Roach, and Megan Rinn; and 3 step great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 109 East Main Street, Dallastown, PA 17313 with her pastor, the Rev. Roger Mentzer, officiating. Viewings will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market Street, York and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Graveside services will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Hill Cemetery, Tusseyville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 109 East Main Street, Dallastown, PA 17313 for the music fund.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019