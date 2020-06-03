Ruby Kemper
Spring Grove - Ruby L. (Messinger) Kemper, age 92, passed away at home, on June 1, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Charles E. Kemper; who passed away in 1988.
Ruby was born in Spring Grove on March 7, 1928 and was the daughter of the late John T. Messinger and Mary E. (Miller) Messinger. She was a homemaker all of her life and a longtime member of Trinity Roth United Church of Christ in Spring Grove.
She is survived by her sons Charles E. Kemper Jr., Harry D. Kemper, and Bryan A. Kemper; her daughters Kathy M. Boldosser, Jodie M. Kemper and Cindy L. Kemper; 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Curtis Kemper, her grandchildren David and Megan; her sisters Grace Nace and Dorothy Messinger and her brother George Messinger.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Trinity Roth U.C.C. Cemetery in Spring Grove, where a Graveside Service will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM. Family services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Trinity Roth UCC, Church Rd., Spring Grove PA 17362
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.