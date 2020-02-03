|
Ruby M. Nicholas
York - Ruby M. Nicholas, 83, died on Saturday morning, February 1, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital after a brief illness.
She was the wife of Dr. Bradley E. Nicholas, sharing 58 years of marriage.
Ruby was born in York on January 6, 1937, daughter of the late Carl and Effie (Ware) Krause.
Ruby graduated from William Penn Senior High School, Class of 1954. She went on to become a registered nurse, graduating from Temple University Nursing School in 1957. She was on the nursing staff at York Hospital and later became charge nurse at the Margaret Moul Home. Ruby was a member of York First Church of the Brethren where she taught Sunday School and served as a church deacon with her husband. She volunteered for many years for the Red Cross Blood Bank and Disaster Services. Ruby hosted many guests and opened her home to friends and family; as well as those she met through the Mennonite Your Way program and the church hospitality program. She was a devoted wife and loving mother who was always at her best when serving others and her family. Ruby also enjoyed sewing, embroidery and crocheting. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling and seeing the world with her husband through their many adventures.
In addition to her husband, Ruby is survived by a son, Jeffrey Mark Nicholas, MD and his wife, Tracy of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Julie Ann Fairman and her husband, Ronald of Indiana, PA; two granddaughters, Nola Elizabeth Nicholas and Danielle Theresa Jurkovich; brother, Carl Krause, Jr. of Dover; and sister, Sally Herman of York. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Timothy Jess Fairman.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at York First Church of the Brethren, 2710 Kingston Road, York, with Pastor Joel Gibbel officiating. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Etzweiler Funeral Home, 1111 E. Market St., York, and on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral service. Burial will be held at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York First Church of the Brethren, 2710 Kingston Road, York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020