Ruby Nace
Spring Grove - Ruby V. (Hotz) Nace, age 72, passed away on December 28, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the loving wife of David R. Nace; together they shared over 54 years of marriage.
Ruby was born in York on August 17, 1947 and was the daughter of the late Ralph Hotz and Ruby (Dugan) Hotz. She graduated from Spring Grove High School class of 1765. She was a devoted wife and mother and cherished the time she spent with her family.
In addition to her husband David, she is survived by her sons John D. Nace of Spring Grove and Steven W. Nace of Spring Grove and her daughter Melissa A. Goodling and her husband Trent of Seven Valleys. She is also survived by her sisters Shirley Pond and her husband Robert and Mary Hess and her husband Ralph and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Betty Glatfelter.
A funeral service in celebration of Ruby's life will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter's Church, 1708 Seitzville Rd., Seven Valleys, PA 17360, with Pastor Thomas Beck officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service at St. Paul Wolf's Cemetery in York. Viewings will be held on Thursday from 6:00-8:00 PM at the church and again on Friday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the church. Family services are entrusted to Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Peter's Church.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019