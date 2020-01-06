|
Ruby Nauman
York - Ruby M. Nauman, 88, of York, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle.
She was the beloved wife of the late Col. Clair H. Nauman. Born March 5, 1931, in Atchison, Kansas, and the daughter of the late Elmer and Elsie (Wheeler) Pennington.
Ruby was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Elizabethtown, Pa. She will be remembered for her love of family and friends. Her and Clair enjoyed their many years of retirement together, traveling and visiting family and many friends.
Mrs. Nauman is survived by her Son, Ron Nauman of York, and partner, Cindy Wintsch, of Lancaster, and stepson, Wayne Nauman, of New Port Richey, Florida.
Also survived by sisters, Susie Berry, of Atchison, KS, Bea McMillan, of Cocoa Beach, Fl and Virginia Pelton, of Topeka, KS. She is also survived by a granddaughter Sheri Aylin, husband of Garth, Princeton, TX. In addition, survived by eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Lastly, and not to be forgotten, her four legged friend, Bella, who provided her joy and companionship in her final years.
In addition to her husband and parents, Ruby was preceded in death by siblings, Elmer, Pennington,Jr., Howard Pennington, Jean Boyce and granddaughter, Bridget Nauman.
A private service at the convenience of the family will be provided at Fort Indiantown Gap.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Ruby's name at the SPCA of York County.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020