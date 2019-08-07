|
|
Russel A. Detter, Sr,
Dallastown - Russel A. Detter, Sr., 70, entered into rest Friday August 2, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Mary L. (Boldizar) Detter for 52 years.
A visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Thursday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. The memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with full military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Mr. Detter was born September 13, 1948 in York, a son of Florence L. (Smith) Detter and the late Charles U. Detter, Sr. He had been employed at Caterpillar, Inc. as a Lab Technician. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War, and in Germany. He later served in the US Navy. He was a member of VFW post 8951, Veterans of Vietnam War post 35, 3rd Infantry Division Society, National Infantry Assn., 52 Combat Aviation Battalion Assn., and the Vietnam Helicopter Crew Assn.
Russell is survived by his wife and mother; children Russel A. Detter, Jr. and his wife Evelyn, Patrick A. Detter and his wife Misty, Renee Michele Seager and her fiancé Greg Moessinger; grandchildren Urick M. Mena and his fiance Ashley Marrero-Mena, Daeja R. Steele, Lana Seager, , Ty Alan Detter, Alivia Detter, Xavier A. Detter, Ian R. Detter, Ebony L. Rivas and her husband Adrian; brothers and sisters Nancy Koontz, Gerald L. Detter, Doreen K. Stearn, Richard D. Detter, and Judy L. Bender. He was preceded in death by sisters and brothers Charles U. Detter, Jr., Kathleen M. Rupp, Mae L. Runkle, George W. Detter, and Marlin E. Detter; and a grandson Kohen Detter.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019