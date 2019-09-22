|
|
Russell A. Myers
York - Russell A. Myers, 90, of York, died on September 19, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of the late Marlene R. (Cooper) Myers. Born in York on January 14, 1929, he was the son of the late Ralph W. and Blanche L. (Airgood) Myers.
Russell served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II and was a member of the Shiloh American Legion Post 791.
He graduated from the former PA Institute of Criminology. Russell retired in 1994 as a District Court Administrator for the 19th District. He also was a director at the Bureau of Investigation State Treasury Department; chief county detective and criminal justice expeditor; and office of the district attorney. He was also a York City Detective and Police Officer.
Russell was a past worshipful master of the White Rose Lodge 706 F&AM, now Zeredatha -White Rose Lodge 451; Harrisburg Consistory; York Royal Arch Chapter # 199; York Council # 21; York-Gethsemane Commandery #21, Knights Templar; Tall Cedars of Lebanon, York Forrest # 30; York County Shrine Club and Zembo Temple. He was also a member of the NRA, the Out Door Country Club and a life member of the Protective Order of Elks Lodge #213.
He is survived by two daughters, Shanna M. Kamens and her husband, Jerry of Sebring, FL and Kimberly A. Spratling of Lehigh Acres, FL; three grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and a brother, Dr. Donald E. Myers.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York. Viewings will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Masonic Services beginning at 7:30 p.m. and on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. all at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, 750 East Pratt Street, Suite 700, Baltimore, MD 21202.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019