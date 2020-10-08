Russell Blum III
York - Russell E. Blum III "Dawg", age 65, passed away at York Hospital on October 5, 2020.
Russell was born in York on September 17, 1955, graduated from York Vo-Tech and worked as a roofer most of his life. He was predeceased by his mother Jean E. (Conway) Blum and is survived by his father Russell E. Blum Jr.; his sisters Deb Noll and Vicki Blum and his nieces and nephews.
Services and Interment are being held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York.
