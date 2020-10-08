1/1
Russell Blum III
1955 - 2020
Russell Blum III

York - Russell E. Blum III "Dawg", age 65, passed away at York Hospital on October 5, 2020.

Russell was born in York on September 17, 1955, graduated from York Vo-Tech and worked as a roofer most of his life. He was predeceased by his mother Jean E. (Conway) Blum and is survived by his father Russell E. Blum Jr.; his sisters Deb Noll and Vicki Blum and his nieces and nephews.

Services and Interment are being held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
