Russell C. Metz, Sr.
York - Russell C. Metz, Sr., 93, passed away peacefully Monday, May 4, 2020 at York Hospital.
Russell was born in Mifflin County on January 21, 1927 to the late Arnold Ralph and Verna May (Snook) Metz.
A WWII veteran, Russell served his nation as a US Army Infantryman in the occupation of Germany with the 4289th Railway Construction Battalion. He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal.
Mr. Metz retired from Waste Management in 1994, where he drove front load truck.
Russell is survived by three sons: Russell C. Metz, Jr. and wife Barb, Jeffrey S. Metz and wife Paula, William F. Metz and wife Kathy. In addition to his children Russell leaves behind his lifetime loving partner of 47 years Janice DiHenhafer.
He was preceded in death by daughter, Linda (Metz) Anderson.
Russell is also survived by grandkids, great grandkids, and great-great grandkids.
Russell loved wood carving and fixing things. He was a Jack of all trades. He enjoyed feeding his squirrels and birds. If he found an injured animal he would always try to help it. Russell was a loving and caring person. He was ready to help anyone with whatever they needed. He will be loved forever and missed and never forgotten.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2020