Russell C. Metz, Sr., 93 passed away peacefully Monday May 4, 2020 at York Hospital. Russell was born in Mifflin County on January 21, 1927 to the late Arnold Ralph and Verna May (Snook) Metz. A WW ll veteran, Russell served his nation as a US Army Infantryman in the Occupation of Germany with the 4289th Railway Construction Battalion. He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal. Mr. Metz retired from Waste Management in 1994, where he drove front load truck. Russell is survived by a brother, Ronald Metz and wife Linda of Akron Ohio and a sister, Duella Kerlin of Mt. Alto. Also survived by Russell, 3 sons, Russell C. Metz Sr. and wife Barb, Jeffrey S. Metz and wife Paula, William F. Metz and wife Kathy. In addition to his children, Russell leaves behind his loving lifetime partner of 47 years, Janice Dittenhafer. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda (Metz) Anderson. Russell had several Grandkids, Great Grandkids, and Great- Great Grandkids. Russell loved wood carving and fixing things. He was Jack of all trades. He enjoyed feeding his squirrels and birds. If he found an injured animal he would always try to help it. Russell was a loving and caring person. He was ready to help anyone with whatever they needed. He will be forever loved and missed, but never forgotten. A celebration of Russell's life will be held when it is safe to gather. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. is assisting the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 9 to May 11, 2020