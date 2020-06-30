Russell M. Jefferson, Jr.Dover - Russell M. Jefferson, Jr., age 76, of Dover, died at 10:22 PM Sunday, June 28, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services North. He was the longtime fiancé and soul mate of Bonita M. Harris.Born on September 2, 1943 in York, a son of the late Russell M. and Mary (Murray) Jefferson, he was retired from Voith Hydro. He was a member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church, where he coached boy's basketball. He was also a coach of Southern York football, the Community Progress Council Little League baseball, and was the head of the Junior Herd Elk's Marching Band.In addition to his fiancé and soul mate of 40 years, Mr. Jefferson is survived by five children, Russell M. Jefferson III, of Dover, Rando Jefferson, of York, Carlese Jefferson, of Columbia, Melissa Collins, of Dover, and Russchell Orr, of York; two stepsons, Diaz Harris, of North Carolina, and Juan Harris, of West York; 15 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a brother, Alan Brenner, of York; and a host of other family members. He was also preceded in death by a brother, David Jefferson.Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Friday, July 3, 2020 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with his Pastor, Rev. John Kuchinski, and his nephew, Rev. Michael Jefferson, officiating. Viewing will be 1-2 PM. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 309 South George Street, York, PA 17401, or to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.