Russell O. Leib
Dover - Russell O. Leib, 85, entered into rest at 10:35 a.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was the loving husband of Lucille R. (Hartman) Leib. The couple celebrated 65 years of marriage on April 3, 2019.
Born May 6, 1934 in York, Russell was a son of the late Wilmer E. and Beatrice M. (Prowell) Leib.
He had 34 years of service for ESAB Welding & Cutting Products in Hanover where he was an inspector.
Russell was a life member of Salem U.C.C. in Dover, as well as a member of Dover Township Fire Department, Dover Area Ambulance Club and AARP. He enjoyed working on his small farm, attending public auctions and family gatherings and appreciated watching the sunset. Most of all, he loved the Lord.
In addition to his wife, Russell is survived by four daughters, Barbara Leib, Bonita Arber and husband, Scott, and Darlene Brown and husband, Marlin, all of Dover and Rosalie Mitzel of Airville; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth G. Leib of Virginia; and a sister, Mary L. Fisher of Dover. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Melvernia E. Leib and Roselyn Leib and a brother, John W. Leib.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Russell's funeral at 11 a.m. and the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Salem U.C.C., 2705 W. Canal Rd., Dover. Burial will follow in Salem Union Cemetery. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Ruthann Seibert and the Rev. Larry Dentler, pastor of Bermudian Church of the Brethren. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Salem U.C.C., 2705 W. Canal Rd., Dover, PA 17315.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019