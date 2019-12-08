Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Ruth A. Conley

Ruth A. Conley Obituary
Ruth A. Conley

Dover - Ruth Ann Conley (Schurtz), 74, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was the wife of Nevin Burdell Conley, Sr for 58 years. Ruth Ann was born on March 31, 1945 to the late Amanda (Wilt) and Christopher Schurtz.

Ruth Ann was a stay at home mom and housewife. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved being outside, hosting cookouts and playing cards with her family.

Including her husband, Nevin, Ruth Ann is survived by her children, Nevin "Jr" Conley, Terry Conley, Tammy Beaston (Dave), Troy Conley, and Christine Harbold (Jim); 13 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; brothers, Lloyd, Ben, Donald and Paul; sister, Mary Dunlap; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Melissa Conley; sisters, Naomi, Adella and Emmaline, and brothers Christopher and Ken.

Services will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 East Market Street, York Pa. Pastor Tim Imes will be officiating. A viewing will be held from 3 - 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cancer Research Institute at cancerresearch.org. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019
