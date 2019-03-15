Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
York - Ruth A. (Godfrey) Long, 93, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at Normandie Ridge, York. She was the wife of Donald W. "Bud" Long who died on February 22, 2001.

Mrs. Long was born in York on Wednesday, February 3, 1926, daughter of the late, Erwin H. and Carrie M. (Lauer) Godfrey.

Ruth was employed by the York Newspaper Co. from which she retired.

Survivors include, a sister, Betty L. Ferguson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, James and Erwin Godfrey, Jr.; and two sisters, Pauline Harkins and Ethel Turnbaugh.

Funeral Service will be 12 noon Monday, March 18, 2019 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh). There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the service at the funeral home. Final resting place will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019
