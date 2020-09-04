Ruth Ann Ness
Dover - Ruth Ann Ness, 89, entered into rest in the comfort of her home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Ruth was born in Jacobus, York County, to the late James Augustus "Gus" Morrison and Ethel (Westerman) Morrison on June 16, 1931. She was the fifth of six children.
Ruth was a graduate of William Penn Senior High School, Class of 1949. She worked at American Chain and Cable early in her life. Later in life, she and her husband were the owners of Lee's Diner for 13 years. Ruth was a quiet, witty person. She enjoyed all of her grandchildren, traveling, and was an avid Penn State fan. She was often mistaken for "Mary" at our Mary's Famous Steak Stand at the York Fair. Over the summer months she enjoyed eating her favorite tomato, onion and mayo sandwich.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 64 years, Carl; three children, Martin Ness and his wife, Dawn, Pamela (Ness) Oswandel and her husband, Edward, and Daniel Ness, all of York; eight grandchildren, Lance Ness, Kendra Merryman and her husband, Dan, Marissa Heindel and her husband, Mikey, Kelsey Oswandel, Lauren Oswandel, Riley Ness, Alex Ness, and Megan Strawbridge; and four great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings, William Morrison, Janet Paules, Jean Elicker, Donald Morrison, and Mildred Hoffman.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York Cancer Patient Help Fund, 50 N. Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401 or to the Dementia Society of America
, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
