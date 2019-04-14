|
Ruth Arlene Warner Bird
Rancho Cordova, CA - Ruth Arlene Warner Bird, 82, died early Sunday, March 31, 2019, at her new home in Rancho Cordova, California, following a brief illness. Ruth was born on November 10, 1936, at home on her family's farm in Glen Rock, Pennsylvania, attended Fissel's School (a one-room schoolhouse), and was a 1955 graduate of Susquehannock High School. She was a 1958 graduate of York Hospital School of Nursing, and received her Bachelor of Science degree from Elizabethtown College in 1962. After marriage in 1962, she lived in Hanau, Germany, for two years, enjoying traveling, camping, and sewing classes. She spent most of her married life in Elizabethtown, PA, until moving to York, PA, where she resided from 1991 until August of 2018, when she moved to Rancho Cordova, CA, to live with her daughter and daughter-in-law.
Ruth spent her career as a Registered Nurse, working at what is now the Masonic Health Care Center, Elizabethtown; then for 18 years for the State of Pennsylvania at the former Elizabethtown Hospital for Children and Youth (originally known as the Pennsylvania State Hospital for Crippled Children) with the rehabilitation care of spinal cord injury patients. In York she worked at the former HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital; then as a visiting nurse, caring for people in their homes. She greatly enjoyed her work as a nurse, and her career spanned from her twenties into her early seventies.
Ruth was a charter member of New Hope Fissel's United Church of Christ, Glen Rock, and a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Elizabethtown. She maintained lifetime friendships with those from her early school life and from nurses' training. She was a Pennsylvania State Master Gardener, and enjoyed giving talks on healing herbs. She was a talented yet modest seamstress, and made most of her children's clothing when they were young. She loved the color green, and delighted in spring buds - even dandelions!
Ruth was perhaps best known for her love of books and reading. She was an avid reader on topics of history, biography, nature, health, and human relationships. She enjoyed giving carefully-chosen books as gifts to family members and friends. She volunteered as a reading tutor to school children, and donated hundreds of books to the York County Literacy Council before her recent move.
Ruth was most proud of having raised three children. She is survived by her son Rev. Steven Bird, of Lacon, IL; daughter Janine Bird and daughter-in-law Nancie Farris, of Rancho Cordova, CA; and son David Bird and daughter-in-law Deborah Whitman of Silver Spring, MD. She is also survived by sister Carrie E. Rohrbaugh of New Freedom, PA; sister Karen W. Brown and brother-in-law Rev. Robert E. Brown, of York, PA; two aunts, cousins, as well as nieces, nephews, and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents Jennie Viola Nace Warner and Murrell D. Warner; brother-in-law Donald R. Rohrbaugh; brother Stuart M. Warner and sister-in-law Nancy G. Warner.
Ruth was diagnosed with a brain tumor on March 19, 2019, and experienced a rapid decline until her death at home, cared for by family, not quite two weeks later. She was a quiet, generous, kind, and gentle person, and will be greatly missed by many.
Donations in Ruth's memory may be made to the New Hope Fissel's United Church of Christ, "Building Fund," 3426 Fissels Church Road, P.O. Box 25, Glen Rock, PA 17327, or to the American Red Cross.
A gathering to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at New Hope Fissel's United Church of Christ, 3426 Fissel's Church Road, Glen Rock, PA. Visitation 10:00-11:00; service at 11:00, followed by graveside memorial, and light luncheon in the church fellowship room.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019