Ruth C. Myers
Ruth C. Myers

York - Ruth Caroline (DeStephano) Myers, age 69, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her beloved family. She was the loving wife of Eddie E. Myers for 51 years. She was born December 21, 1950, and she was 1 of 5 children of the late Carmen and Virginia (Luckenbaugh) DeStephano. Ruth graduated from York Catholic High School in 1968; it is here that she developed her love for art. She was a loving and devoted wife who raised 3 children that she cherished. She was also a loving grandmother. She was the matriarch of the family; she led with wisdom, pride, care, and love. She enjoyed sewing and painting, but her true passion was food. She and her husband owned Creative Caterers for over 35 years, and they owned The Wrightsville Inn for 17 years. It was there that she demonstrated her ability to craft delicious meals. Throughout the restaurant you can see her beautiful paintings. She is survived by her husband Eddie E. Myers. She is also survived by her 3 children, grandchildren, siblings, and best friend. Her daughter, Michelle Myers and her fiancé Charles Hamilton, and granddaughter Felicia (Roppelt) Abrashoff and her husband Kelvin Abrashoff, and grandson Alex Roppelt. Her son, Eric Myers, his wife Sam Myers, and grandchildren Jessica Myers, Regan Myers, Alex Harrison, and Gabrielle (Harrison) Gladfelter. Her third child, and baby, John F. Myers of Ramrod Key, FL. She is also survived by her baby sister Phyllis DeStephano-Krall and her husband Donald Krall, her brother Carm DeStephano, and her baby brother Paul DeStephano. Last, but not least, her best friend Joan Marie Davis, who was like her sister. And to all her customers who became her extended family, she loves you all and misses you dearly. She could not have done it without all of you, and for that, she is eternally grateful.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service for Ruth in the future. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society 1818 Market St. Suite 2820 Philadelphia, PA 19103.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
