Ruth C. (Riale) Peters
Ruth C. (Riale) Peters

York - Ruth C. (Riale) Peters, 85, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Walter D. Peters who passed away on April 4, 2018. Upon Walter's passing, the couple had been married for 62 years. A graveside service for Ruth will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 28th at Freysville Union Cemetery 1625 Windsor Rd, Red Lion with Pastor Paul Frank officiating. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Born in York on June 7, 1935, Ruth was the daughter of the late Clyde U. and Mary E. (Arnold) Riale. Mrs. Peters worked for Red Lion High School for 28 years in school nutrition. She also worked alongside her family at Peters Produce at the family farm.

Ruth was a 1953 graduate of Red Lion High School, then attended the School of Nursing at West Side Osteopathic Hospital & York Hospital. She was a lifetime member of Freysville Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Mrs. Peters belonged to the American Legion Post 543, PA Association of Retirees, the Maple Press Retirees and the School of Nutrition of PA.

Left to cherish her memory are her two sons; Dennis S. Peters and his companion Trudy Frey, Donald L. Peters; daughter, Joyce E. Breneman and her husband Denny L.; sister Lucretia E. Fake; nephews, Stephen Smith and Jan Poff; and cousin, Galen Sechrist. Ruth was preceded in death by her sister Helen L. Riale; niece Dr. Linda Smith; and nephew, Joel Poff.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's honor may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church of Freysville, 2650 Freysville Rd, Red Lion.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
