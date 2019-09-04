|
|
Ruth E. Borror
York - Ruth E. Borror, age 84, of York, died at 10:25 PM Sunday, September 1, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran in the Village at Sprenkle Drive. She was the wife of the late Kelly A. Borror.
Born July 23, 1935 in Bedford County, she was one of six children of the late Ivan B. and Virginia (Weimer) Means. She was a former member of Bible Baptist Church.
Mrs. Borror is survived by a son, David P. Borror; five daughters, Carol P. Kapraun, Diane A. Thornton, Linda J. Mushall, Sandra E. Bain, and Susan K. Borror; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a great granddaughter.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York. Viewing will be 1-2:00 PM. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Penn State Health Children's Hospital, 600 University Drive, Hershey PA 17033; or to Bible Baptist Church, 4190 Susquehanna Trail North, York PA 17404.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019