Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
Ruth E. Davis-Morse


1925 - 2019
Ruth E. Davis-Morse Obituary
Ruth E. Davis-Morse

York - Ruth E. (Weimer) Davis-Morse, loving mother and grandmother, 93, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. She was the wife of the late Perry A. Morse to whom she was married for 19 years.

A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York with Pastor Craig Ruhl officiating. A viewing will be from 4-5 p.m. prior to the service.

Born on October 3, 1925 in Johnstown, she was a daughter of the late Callen and Lenor (Willour) Weimer. Ruth was a registered nurse at Rest Haven Nursing Home and served as the Operating Room Supervisor and did public relation at Memorial Hospital.

Mrs. Davis-Morse was a member of New Apostolic Church in Lancaster. Ruth was also a member of the Toastmasters International and Volksmarchers. She enjoyed her time as a freelance photojournalist for the Sunday news and as a historian for the 8 Ball Tails WWII Bomber Group.

Ruth leaves two sons, Dr. Christopher Davis and his wife, Carol of York and Dr. Edward Davis and his wife, Susan of Ft. Myers, FL; stepson, Richard Morse; stepdaughter, Nancy Schmehl; and seven grandchildren, Alexandra Furlong, Austin Davis, Abigail Davis, Anna Davis, Matthew Davis, Zachary Schmehl and Tammy Schmehl.

Memorial contributions may be made to U.S. Army Heritage & Education Center, 950 Soldiers Dr., Carlisle, PA 17013.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
