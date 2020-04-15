|
Ruth E. (Snyder) Hendrick
Red Lion - Ruth E. (Snyder) Hendrick, 95, of Red Lion, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Elmcroft Assisted Living in York. She was the wife of the late Adolph Hendrick.
Mrs. Hendrick was born May 29, 1924, in Mount Wolf and was the daughter of the late George and Ida (Beck) Snyder.
She graduated in 1943, from Manchester High School in Manchester. She was employed by Danskin in York and the Dallastown School District at Ore Valley Elementary School. She was a former member of the Winterstown United Methodist Church in Winterstown, PA.
Mrs. Hendrick is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Reider and husband, Clay Reider of Windsor; her son, Marvin Hendrick of Red Lion; 2 grandchildren, AnneMarie Hendrick and Emily Hendrick both of York. She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Hendrick; daughter, Susan Hendrick; two sisters and eight brothers.
Mrs. Hendrick's graveside service will be private in St. Paul "Wolf's" Union Cemetery in York. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020