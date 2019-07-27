|
Ruth E. Kell
York - Ruth E. (Madden) Kell, 99, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran the Village at Shrewsbury. She was the wife of the late James L. Kell.
Born on September 19, 1919 in Three Springs, PA, she was a daughter of the late Harry J. and Julia G. (Nonemaker) Madden. Ruth went to cosmetology school and worked as a hairdresser. She owned and operated Kell's Beauty Shop in West York until her retirement in 1982. She was a member of the Church of God in Bainbridge, PA. Ruth was a sports fanatic. She enjoyed watching NASCAR, golf, hockey, football, basketball, and baseball. She was a fan of the Flyers, Eagles, 76ers, and the Yankees. Ruth enjoyed to volunteer her time and was recognized in the York Paper as the Volunteer of the Month for her work at York County Area Agency on Aging.
Ruth is survived by a son, James Kell and wife, Pamela; four grandchildren, Jay, Adam, Tina, and Jason; 11 great grandchildren, Nate, Alyssa, Kristen, Lance, Jordan, Gemma, Shelby, Callie, Ashlie, Terry and Weston, and her sister-in-law, Millie Kell. She is preceded in death by her brother, Charles, and sisters, Pearl, Hazel, Elna, and Zelda.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 10 AM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York, PA. Officiating will be Certified Celebrant Betty Frey. A viewing will be from 9-10 AM, at the funeral chapel. Burial will be at Bainbridge Cemetery.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 27, 2019