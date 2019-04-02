|
Ruth E. Kober
York, PA - Ruth E. (Lentz) Kober, 91 of York, PA, entered heaven on March 31, 2019. She was the wife of the late Frank Joseph Kober.
For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.
Born August 5, 1927 in Dallastown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Esther (Ruby) Lentz.
Ruth attended a one room schoolhouse and graduated from Wrightsville High School. She later obtained her LPN license from the Baltimore City Hospital. She was a volunteer for many years at York Hospital and Pleasant Acres. Ruth retired from Columba Hospital following 30 years of employment.
She loved her grandchildren, playing cards, puzzles, working in her garden and flowerbeds, feeding birds, and most of all, reading. Ruth had many wonderful pets including dogs and one cat, Mickey.
Ruth was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in East Prospect, a member of Women of the Loyal Order of the Moose and Farm Women # 25 of East Prospect.
Ruth is survived by a daughter, Suzanne Johnson of York, PA, three sons, Frank W. Kober of Wrightsville, PA, Fred Jay Kober of Windsor, PA and Jeffrey Kober of York, PA, six grandchildren and a great grandson. In addition to her husband and parents, Ruth was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rebecca Johnson, three brothers and two sisters.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Zion United Methodist Church, 1 North Main Street, East Prospect, PA with her pastor, Rev. Frank N. Miller, officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Wrightsville. A viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 305, East Prospect, PA 17317 or to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019