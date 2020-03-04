|
|
Ruth E. Ranker
Red Lion - Ruth E. (Schwartz) Ranker, 79, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Rest Haven - York. She was the wife of the late James A. Ranker who passed away on Dec. 14, 2019. They had celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Born October 21, 1940 in Lewisberry, a daughter of the late Mervin A. and Mildred A. (Bupp) Schwartz, she retired from Pleasant Acres Nursing Home. Mrs. Ranker had been a member of Bethany United Methodist Church and The Daughters of Rebekah, a branch of the Order of Odd Fellows. She enjoyed cooking, canning, being with her cats and dogs and going on bus trips. Ruth had also been active with the Red Lion Senior Center.
Mrs. Ranker is survived by a daughter, Christina L. Fishel and boyfriend Chad Koch of Felton; three sons, James D. and wife Karen S. Ranker, Melvin A. and wife Pam Ranker and Darvin H. Ranker all of Red Lion; three grandchildren; a great granddaughter; a brother, Ronald and wife Dorothy Schwartz of New Oxford; two sisters, Dorothy and husband Ron Schwartz of York and Betty and husband Gary Hoffman of Hershey; and a special niece, Brooke Hoffman. She was preceded in death by a brother, William Schwartz.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Red Lion Senior Center, 20C Gotham Place, Red Lion, PA 17356.
Tribute services will be private with burial in Mt. Rose Cemetery. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020