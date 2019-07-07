|
Ruth E. Sweitzer
Dover - Ruth E. Sweitzer, 95, entered into rest at 3:54 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late L.M. Sweitzer.
Born June 22, 1924 in Newberrytown, she was a daughter of the late Wilbur and Lizzie (Page) Krone.
Ruth was a homemaker and member of Harmony Grove Community Church. She was also a member of the Shiloh Garden Club; a State & National Lifetime Garden Club member; a National Life member, Central Atlantic Region of State Garden Clubs; and a member of Garden Club Federation of PA.
Ruth grew up on a farm and was lucky enough to live on one with her husband since she loved the farm life. Together they raised gourds which she decorated with her artistry skills. Her talents led her to be known as "The Gourd Lady" and open a gourd museum. Ruth's creations won many awards from the Ohio Gourds Society. She was also a member of the National Gourd Association. Additionally, Ruth enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, especially roses. She also had a special appreciation for horses.
Ruth was a great cook and ran a diet club in West York for ten years.
She is survived by a son, Gary L. Sweitzer and wife, Jackie of York; two daughters, R. Sandra Sweitzer of York and Debra D. Snyder and husband, Ken of Dover; grandchildren, Chris Clarke, Brett Sweitzer, Matt Snyder, Andy Snyder and Lacey Ruby; and great grandchildren, Evan Sweitzer, Ava Snyder, Marley Ruby and Rhett Snyder. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ruth's funeral at 4 p.m. and the viewing from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Paddletown St. Paul's U.M. Church, 355 Church Rd., Etters. Burial will follow in Paddletown Cemetery. Officiating will be the Rev. Jane Keller Rosborough. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 7, 2019