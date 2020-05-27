|
|
Ruth Elizabeth Hilt
Wrightsville - Ruth Elizabeth Hilt, age 88, of Wrightsville, died peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Rest Haven-York. Born in Delroy on October 9, 1931, she was one of 14 children of the late Harry and Hester (Smith) Dietz. Ruth was the loving wife of Ralph W. "Wayne" Hilt, Jr; they were married June 24, 1950.
Ruth was a 1949 graduate of William Penn High School. She went on to work as a medical receptionist for Dr. Woodside and Dr. Wilson in East Prospect. She was also the secretary and treasurer of R.W. Hilt & Son, a plumbing and heating company run by her husband and son. Later in her career, she worked in medical billing for Hinkle's Pharmacy in Columbia.
Ruth was a member of Wrightsville Hope United Methodist Church. She enjoyed water aerobics, line dancing, and word puzzles. She loved to go to Ocean City, MD with her husband Wayne and her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Wayne, Ruth is survived by her sons Greg A. Hilt, and his wife Glenda of Mercersburg, Stanley E. Hilt, and his wife Linda of Pittsford, NY, and Richard L. Hilt, and his wife Rose of Wrightsville. She is also survived by her brothers Dennis "Buddy", Donald, and Barry, her sisters Theda, Rose, Jean, and Doris, her grandchildren Jamie Harman, Elizabeth Hilt, Matthew Hilt, Zachary Hilt, and Marissa Hilt, and her great-grandchildren Cohen Harman and Juliana Harman.
A private graveside service for Ruth will be held in Fairview Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneral home.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 27 to May 28, 2020