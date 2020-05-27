Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc.
700 Hellam Street
Wrightsville, PA 17368
(717) 252-1313
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Hilt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Elizabeth Hilt


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Elizabeth Hilt Obituary
Ruth Elizabeth Hilt

Wrightsville - Ruth Elizabeth Hilt, age 88, of Wrightsville, died peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Rest Haven-York. Born in Delroy on October 9, 1931, she was one of 14 children of the late Harry and Hester (Smith) Dietz. Ruth was the loving wife of Ralph W. "Wayne" Hilt, Jr; they were married June 24, 1950.

Ruth was a 1949 graduate of William Penn High School. She went on to work as a medical receptionist for Dr. Woodside and Dr. Wilson in East Prospect. She was also the secretary and treasurer of R.W. Hilt & Son, a plumbing and heating company run by her husband and son. Later in her career, she worked in medical billing for Hinkle's Pharmacy in Columbia.

Ruth was a member of Wrightsville Hope United Methodist Church. She enjoyed water aerobics, line dancing, and word puzzles. She loved to go to Ocean City, MD with her husband Wayne and her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband Wayne, Ruth is survived by her sons Greg A. Hilt, and his wife Glenda of Mercersburg, Stanley E. Hilt, and his wife Linda of Pittsford, NY, and Richard L. Hilt, and his wife Rose of Wrightsville. She is also survived by her brothers Dennis "Buddy", Donald, and Barry, her sisters Theda, Rose, Jean, and Doris, her grandchildren Jamie Harman, Elizabeth Hilt, Matthew Hilt, Zachary Hilt, and Marissa Hilt, and her great-grandchildren Cohen Harman and Juliana Harman.

A private graveside service for Ruth will be held in Fairview Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneral home.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 27 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -