|
|
Ruth Ellen Adams
Dover - Ruth Ellen Adams, 84, of Dover, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Artis Senior Living, Lemoyne.
She was born August 5, 1935, in Druck Valley, York County, PA the daughter of the late Edwin and Naomi Chronister.
Ruth was a member of the New Fairview Church of the Brethren, York and the ladies auxiliary of the Dover Fire Co.
She is survived by her husband, Donald C. Adams; daughter, Darlene Staub of Dover; son, Steven D. Adams of Hanover; granddaughter, Janelle Charles and several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by a daughter, Marlene Leckrone; sisters, Mildred Meisenhelter and Lucille Lehman; brothers, Preston, Elwood, Roy, and Kenneth Chronister.
Services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11:00 am in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg. A visitation will be held Friday from 10-11 am at the funeral home. Burial will be held in the Salem Union Cemetery, Dover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kindred Hospice, 4660 Trindle Rd., Ste. 204, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020