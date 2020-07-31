Ruth Erma Montgomery
Delta - RUTH ERMA MONTGOMERY, age 88 years of Delta, PA died at her home at 10:56 pm on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was the wife of Hubert Thomas Montgomery who died on July 12, 2009.
Mrs. Montgomery was born in Delta on February 20, 1932, a daughter of the late Charles and Alice Matilda (Smith) Bennington. A lifetime resident of Delta, she was a graduate of Delta High School and a longtime member of Slateville Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed baking and helping her late husband at the family business, Montgomery Mill Supplies, but her passion was growing flowers. Ruth was a member of the Southern York County Garden Club and spent many years growing and tending to many flowers around her home. She was very family oriented and began keeping a journal in the 1960's in which she recorded the events of her days.
Mrs. Montgomery is survived by;
Three children: Sandra Goss of Largo, FL, Cynthia (Thia) Starr and her husband, Vincent of Delta, William (Will) Montgomery and his wife, Kim of York, PA.
Six grandchildren: Stacey Belcher, Martin Simon, Alisha Black, Ian Montgomery, Amanda Smith, Austin Tate.
Six great grandchildren: Dylan Simon, Morgan Simon, Haley Belcher, Amanda Black, Annabelle Smith, Adilyn Smith
Further, Ruth and family appreciated her caregivers which extended her quality of life at home in her final years and believe they should be mentioned like family.
Paula Goles, Robert Thacker, Missy Glenn, Heather Harrington, Oriana Ascione, Connie Merryman, Sally, Celena, Jordan, Anna, Deb, and others, Thank you!
Due to the current regulations, a service will be held in the future with due notice given. Even though Ruth enjoyed flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the Dementia Society of America
, PO Box 600
Doylestown, PA 18901 in lieu of floral arrangements.
For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com
or call 800-550-5915