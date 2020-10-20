Ruth I. Becker
Dover - Ruth I. Becker, 88, entered into rest at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living in Fayetteville. She was the wife of the late Sherman L. Becker, Jr.
Born October 7, 1932 in Warrington Township, she was a daughter of the late A. Ray and Rosie E. (Spangler) Wentz.
Ruth worked for Raycom Electronics in Dover. She was a member of Bermudian Church of the Brethren in East Berlin.
Ruth is survived by a son, Randy S. Becker and wife, Barbara of Gettysburg; a son-in-law, Wayne Stermer of Red Lion; a granddaughter, Amy Stermer; two step grandsons, Mike and Eric Wilt; and several step great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra J. Stermer; a sister, G. Marie Ross; and brothers, Kurvin and Russel Wentz.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ruth's funeral at 2 p.m. and the visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 in The Gathering Place at Bermudian Church of the Brethren, 279 Bermudian Church Rd., East Berlin. Burial will follow in Bermudian Church Cemetery. Officiating will be Associate Pastor of Visitation, Georgia Markey. Emig Funeral Home, Dover is serving her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bermudian Church of the Brethren, 279 Bermudian Church Rd., East Berlin, PA 17316.
