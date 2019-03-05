Services
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenmount Cemetery
Ruth I. Buch Obituary
Fort Lauderdale, FL - Ruth I. Buch, age 98, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, died Friday, February 8, 2019 at Covenant Village Care Center, Plantation, Florida.

Born June 24, 1920 in York, a daughter of the late John G. and Mabel L. (Epley) Buch, she was retired as secretary for the Florida State Attorney office in Fort Lauderdale, and prior to that had worked as the Supervisor of Auditors for the Pennsylvania Welfare Department in Harrisburg. She was a member of White Shrine of Jerusalem and, when in York, attended Christ Lutheran Church.

A graveside service is scheduled for 10:00 AM Monday, March 18, 2019, at Greenmount Cemetery, with The Rev. Dr. Alan J. Watt officiating. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 29 South George Street, York PA 17401.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019
