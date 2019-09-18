|
Ruth I. Gibbs
Red Lion - Ruth I. Gibbs, 101, formerly of New Freedom, Stewartstown and Railroad passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was the wife of the late Maynard G. "Bud" Gibbs, Sr. who passed away in 2005.
Born in Railroad, she was a daughter of the late John Wesley and Estie Ellen (Rabenstine) Rinehart.
Ruth worked at the former Greif Bros. Sewing Factory in Stewartstown from 1937-1973 and then at Westminster Sewing Factory, Westminster, MD until she retired in 1980. Ruth was a member of New Freedom Baptist Church. She enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to cook, bake, listen to gospel music and put together puzzles.
Ruth is survived by her two children James S. Gibbs and his wife Dawn of Red Lion and Barbara E. Eyster of Glen Rock; daughter- in -law Barbara Gibbs; 5 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by a son Maynard G. "Buddy" Gibbs, Jr.; son- in- law Barry Eyster, and brother Kenneth E. Rinehart.
Viewing will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 from 9:00-11:00am at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St. New Freedom, PA with a Funeral service beginning at 11:00am followed by Burial in Joseph Giesey Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to: New Freedom Baptist Church; 851 Campbell Rd., New Freedom, PA 17349.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019