Ruth J. Sergotick
WINDSOR - Ruth J. (Eaton) Sergotick, 57, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at her residence in Windsor Twp. She was the wife of Joseph W. Sergotick, Sr., to whom she was married for 38 years.
A Celebration of Life Tribute will be held from 4-6PM, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Born June 13, 1961 in Baltimore, Maryland, she was a daughter of the late Samuel H. and Ruth H. (Klima) Eaton.
She was employed as a receptionist for the past 25 years in the Baltimore and York areas.
Ruth enjoyed spending time with her loving family, especially her grandchildren. She loved her dogs and was a NASCAR fan.
In addition to her husband, she is also survived by three children, Jessica N. Sergotick, Joseph W. Sergotick, Jr (and wife, Theresa) and Kelly M. Sergotick; two grandchildren, Ryan S. and Hannah J. Williams; two brothers, Michael and David Eaton; three sisters, Gail Bochniak, Linda Elrod and Laura Eaton and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Eaton.
In lieu for flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Sergotick Family, 395 Stabley Lane, Windsor, Pa 17366.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019