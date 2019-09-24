|
Ruth Kyle Landis
York - York - Ruth Kyle (Portner) Landis, 94, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Rest Haven.
Born on October 2, 1924 in Windsor Township, she was a daughter of the late Bert and Nora M. (Kyle) Portner. As a young girl with long red curls, she was affectionately known as "Curly" to her family and friends. That nickname followed her all through life, even into Rest Haven where staff brought a big smile
to her face whenever she heard them greet her with "Hi, Curly!" Ruth worked as an assembler at Gichner Systems Group in Dallastown until her retirement in 1986. Prior to working at Gichner she was employed in several cigar and sewing factories, and at T.R. Taylor Furniture. She was a member of Bethlehem Stonepile United Methodist Church , the Willing Workers Sunday School Class, and the
Women's Missionary Society. Much of Ruth's life was spent putting the needs of her family and others above her own needs. She enjoyed volunteering at church where she helped with many fundraisers, making subs, working in the kitchen during the church picnics, and helping with the food bank. She was a longtime volunteer at Manor Care Dallastown where she transported residents to various activities, baked cookies and mended laundry. She was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan in her later years.
Before moving into Rest Haven, she lived in the Opera House Apartments (Red Lion) where neighbors and friends would drop off clothing that would need mending or hemmed; most of which she did at no cost. She was a kind woman who did small things with great love.
Ruth is survived by 2 daughters, Cynthia Ann (Palmer) Ropp and Karen Susan (Carl) Norris, 5 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a great grandchild, Rachel Krause; 2 brothers, Paul E. And Jacob L. Portner, and 4 sisters, Bertha Miller, Betty Eppley, Mary Sawmiller and Mabel Grim.
The family would like to say a special thank you to all of the staff at Rest Haven for the wonderful care and kindness shown to Ruth while she lived there.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 2 PM on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Officiating will be Pastor Forrest Bish. A viewing will be from 1-2 PM at the funeral chapel. Burial will be at Bethlehem Stonepile United Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bethlehem Stonepile United Methodist Church, 250 Bethlehem Church Road, Red Lion, PA 17356; WellSpan York Cancer Center, 25 Monument Road, #194, York, PA 17403, or to an organization of your choice. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019